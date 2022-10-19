- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.129447/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.118660/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1450/10 grams
