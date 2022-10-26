- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.128600/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.117885/10 grams
