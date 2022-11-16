UrduPoint.com

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.135877/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.124554/10 grams

