Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.135877/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.124554/10 grams
