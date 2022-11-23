- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.136391/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.125025/10 grams
