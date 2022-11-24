- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.136905/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.125496/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 147710 grams
