Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.145135/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.133040/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1646/10 grams
