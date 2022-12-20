- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.142593/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.139877/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1646/10 grams
