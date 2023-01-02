- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.158937/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.145692/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1774/10 grams
