Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.162024/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.148521/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1860/10 grams
