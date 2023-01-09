- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.15966/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.146360/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1792/10 grams
