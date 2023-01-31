- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.172139/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.157794/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1929/10 grams
Recent Stories
First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..
Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang
Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference
ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president
PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials
Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM urges unity among political forces against anti-Pakistan elements6 minutes ago
-
53 PSVs vehicles issued challan for not completing routes6 minutes ago
-
Minister terms suicide blast as security breach, stresses for strict investigation6 minutes ago
-
Top UK Diplomat Condemns Terrorist Attack in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Court orders prosecution to provide case record to Swati6 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari suggests Rs 35000 monthly wage for laborers6 minutes ago
-
PDF terms Police Lines explosions as 'barbaric'6 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister hints at increasing 7-8 percent rail fares6 minutes ago
-
GDA clears snow from Murree road and restored traffic16 minutes ago
-
Yumna Zaidi bids adieu to drama serial 'Bakhtawar'16 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary GB along with school children visits Safe City26 minutes ago
-
Gomal University rescheduled its B.A/B.Sc supplementary exams26 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.