Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.180026/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.165024/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1930/10 grams
