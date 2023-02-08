- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.169996/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.15582910 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1929/10 grams
