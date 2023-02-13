UrduPoint.com

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.170853/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.156615/ grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1930/10 grams

