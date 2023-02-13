- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.170853/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.156615/ grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1930/10 grams
