Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.166052/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.152215/grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1927/10 grams
