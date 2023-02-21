- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.168710/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.154651/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
