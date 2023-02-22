(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.167167/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.153236/10grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1920/10 grams