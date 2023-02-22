- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.167167/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.153236/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1920/10 grams
Recent Stories
Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology
PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA
Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan
Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..
IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mutual coordination must for provision of facilities to public: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Rehan Malik withdraws nomination paper for NA-38 by-polls5 minutes ago
-
Mutual coordination od departments must for provision of facilities to public: Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter5 minutes ago
-
DG Khana-e-Farhang Iran assumes office5 minutes ago
-
Man dies, one injures in Mastung accident14 minutes ago
-
Josh Malihabadi remembered at Punjab Arts Council14 minutes ago
-
International conferences promote meaningful research : CM Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Service charges for affidavit, arms license revised15 minutes ago
-
One held over registering fake robbery case24 minutes ago
-
A session on "Karwan-e-Tijarat" held at Turbat University24 minutes ago
-
Provinces asked to provide alternate places to slum dwellers occupying PR land25 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.