Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.166824/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.152922/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
