Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.167167/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.153236/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
