Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.169567/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.155436/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
