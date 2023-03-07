UrduPoint.com

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.169567/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.155436/10grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams

