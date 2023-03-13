UrduPoint.com

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.171110/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.156851/10grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams

