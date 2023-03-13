- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.171110/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.156851/10grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
