(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.171110/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.156851/10grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams