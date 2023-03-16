- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.173853/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.159366/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1925/10 grams
