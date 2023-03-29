- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.177968/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.163138/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1990/10 grams
