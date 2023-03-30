(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Thursday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.178311/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.163452/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1990/10 grams