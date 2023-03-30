- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.178311/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.163452/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1990/10 grams
Recent Stories
Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders
â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaig ..
MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..
Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told
Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests
Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate's HBAC approves provisional parliamentary calendar for 2023-245 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Police Stations, checks records5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing5 minutes ago
-
Mayor announces long awaited facilities for girls' college5 minutes ago
-
Services of retiring PEMRA's Director Licensing Muhammad Iqbal lauded5 minutes ago
-
Interior minister condemns terrorist incident in Lakki Marwat15 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails passage of Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Bill 202325 minutes ago
-
BZU to establish dedicated directorate for affiliated colleges25 minutes ago
-
Law ministry issues terms & conditions for Chairman NAB's service25 minutes ago
-
Dr. Ishaq Panizai takes charge as MS Sandman Provincial Hospital25 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in road accident35 minutes ago
-
WASA monitoring Nullah Leh water level: MD35 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.