Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Monday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.186284/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.160760/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1990/10 grams
