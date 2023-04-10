Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Monday.

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.186284/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.160760/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1990/10 grams