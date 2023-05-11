Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Thursday:

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.204029/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.187027/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2400/10 grams