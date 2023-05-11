- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Thursday:
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.204029/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.187027/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2400/10 grams
Recent Stories
Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization
SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour
E& and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..
Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..
IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..
Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New Ethiopian embassy, airlink to provide limitless opportunities to boost bilateral ties: Hina1 minute ago
-
Mainly dry weather likely to persist in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
DC visits Chenab Bridge1 minute ago
-
SC directs NAB to present PTI Chief Imran Khan before court in hour12 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress need for proper scrutiny process in appointment, promotion of judges22 minutes ago
-
Educational activities in ICT schools and colleges disrupted amidst law & order situation31 minutes ago
-
Iranian artist delegation visits Lyallpur museum32 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zekriya Express train to be restored from June 141 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on 83 profiteers41 minutes ago
-
Action against elements involved in CrCP 144 violation41 minutes ago
-
Minister meets delegations42 minutes ago
-
Precautionary measures needed for overcoming coal mine incidents51 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.