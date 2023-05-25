- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.201886/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.185062/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2550/10 grams
