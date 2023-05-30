- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday:
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.199314/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.182705/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2470/10 grams
