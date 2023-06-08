- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.194599/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.178383/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2350/10 grams
