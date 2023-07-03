Open Menu

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.178311/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.163452/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2075/10 grams

