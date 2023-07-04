Open Menu

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.175739/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.161094/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2117/10 grams

Related Topics

Bullion Gold Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

23 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

48 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

1 hour ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

4 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

6 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan