Fahad Shabbir
(@FahadShabbir)
Published July 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.175739/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.161094/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2117/10 grams
