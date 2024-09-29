Open Menu

Bullying, Hooliganism Not Allowed In Punjab: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should know it well that his bullying and hooliganism were not allowed in Punjab.

While holding a press conference here, she said the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands in Punjab. She said that in case of any law violation, the violators would be dealt with an iron hand, adding that Gandapur violated the law during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public meeting at Kahna. She said the opponents were concerned about the development of Punjab, but the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should ask the provincial leadership why there was no development there.

The minister asked if the PTI wanted to stage protest, why they were not holding demonstrations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. She said the number of universities in KP was reducing, adding that there were more than 30,000 vacant posts of teachers there. She suggested that if the PTI did not know how to serve masses, they should learn from the Punjab government. She alleged that the government resources were being wasted in KP.

The minister claimed that that Ali Amin Gandapur wanted to make Punjabis and Pakhtuns fight with each other. "We are not political vultures who wait for dead bodies; people are getting suspicious after seeing their mischief and corruption," she added. She said the people of Punjab had rejected the 'mischief' party in Punjab.

