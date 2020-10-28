BUMHS announces result of MBBS, BDS annual exam 2018-19

The Bolan University of Medical and Health Science (BUMHS) Wednesday announced the results of first year MBBS and BDS session 2018-19 annual examinations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bolan University of Medical and Health Science (BUMHS) Wednesday announced the results of first year MBBS and BDS session 2018-19 annual examinations.

Addressing a press conference, BUMHS Vice-Chancellor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai along with Controller Examinations Dr. Mukhtiar Mehboob said that 190 students of first years MBBS and 29 students of BDS session had taken part in annual examination 2018-19.

Controller Examinations Dr. Mukhtiar Mehboob said the annual examination was conducted in a modern way in the BUMHS. He said the passing percentage of successful students in MBBS and BDS were 82 percent 47 percent respectively.

He said according to the result, in the first year of MBBS Muhammad Ishaq, Roll number 189091 got first position, Abdul Qadir, Roll No, 189121 achieved second position, and Mehreen Naz Roll No, 189176 secured third position.

Syed Bashara Haider, Roll No. 181906 in the first year of BDS got the first position, Mahal Zahid Roll No. 181902 secured second position, and Neelam Khuda-i-Rehim Roll No,181904 gained third position in BDS session, he said.

Dr. Mukhtiar Mehboob said the examination staff of BUMHS had made hard work for the result preparation of annual examination 2018-19 because the varsity remained closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai congratulated the successful students in the exam.

He said that due to the outbreak of the cornavirus pandemic, the university was closed and two entry tests were conducted in the varsity with transparency method.