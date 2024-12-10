BUMHS Launches 1-week Professional Development Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) Quetta’s Vice Chancellor Prof, Dr Shabbir Ahmed Lehri launched one-week professional development training program for university management cadre on Tuesday.
Addressing at the ceremony of inaugural, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmed Lehri emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for the university administrators and thanked HEC for sponsoring the program.
He said that the BUMHS is conducting a successful one-week professional development training program designed to enhance the administrative, financial and leadership skills of university management cadre officers.
He said that the five-day training program started from December 10 to 14, 2024, is sponsored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
The training program is being organized in collaboration with Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Buzdar, he said.
He said that the program aims to equip participants with the latest tools and techniques to effectively manage their respective institutions.
Renowned experts from academia are conducting sessions on various topics including strategic planning, financial management, human resource management, quality assurance and leadership development, he mentioned.
MD Dr Noor Amna Malik served as the chief guest while Deputy Director Ms. Saadia Bukhari also attended the event. In his opening remarks, Dr Noor Amna Malik, in her address highlighted the important role of effective leadership in higher education institutions and urged the participants to actively participate in the training sessions.
Around 30 officials from BUMHS and other medical and nursing colleges are participating in the training program. The university hoped that the training would empower the participants to effectively lead their institutions and contribute to the development of higher education in Pakistan.
