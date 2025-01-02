Open Menu

BUMHS Launches 'Bolan Journal Of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

BUMHS launches 'Bolan Journal of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) marked a significant milestone with the inaugural ceremony of its first research publication, the Bolan Journal of Medical and Allied Health Sciences.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri, as the Chief Guest, and the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Farida Kakar, as the Guest of Honor.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri congratulated the editorial team and urged students to actively engage in research activities from the early stages of their academic journey.

He highlighted the vital role of research in fostering intellectual growth and advancing the frontiers of knowledge.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Farida Kakar, lauded the initiative, expressing her belief that the Bolan Journal of Medical and Allied Health Sciences would set a benchmark for academic excellence and research in the region.

She reiterated the university's commitment to fostering a culture of inquiry and innovation.

It was announced during the ceremony that the Bolan Journal of Medical and Allied Health Sciences will be a quarterly publication, released every three months, providing regular opportunities for scholars to share their groundbreaking work.

The journal aims to cover a wide range of topics in medicine and allied health sciences, ensuring its contributions remain relevant and impactful.

The event was attended by all deans, directors, faculty members, and a large number of enthusiastic students, signifying the university’s unified commitment to advancing research and academic excellence.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a renewed dedication to cultivating a vibrant research culture at BUMHS.

