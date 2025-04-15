BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members

(@FahadShabbir)

Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) is conducting a 20-day training program for faculty members under the National Outreach Program (NOP) for faculty of higher education, sponsored by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) is conducting a 20-day training program for faculty members under the National Outreach Program (NOP) for faculty of higher education, sponsored by the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

The training program, which commenced on April 14, aims to enhance the teaching, research, and administrative capabilities of faculty members.

Experts from Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta will deliver sessions on various topics.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Syed Abdul Rauf Shah, representing the Vice Chancellor of BUMHS, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Abbas Zaidi, Program Coordinator, NAHE-HEC, via Zoom link.

Mr. Sohail Raza Mangi, Deputy Director NAHE, was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest and guest of honor addressed the participants, emphasizing that the training's objective is not just to acquire knowledge but to practically apply the learned skills in their professional lives.

He urged the participants to focus on adopting these skills to bring about a positive change in their institutions.

Faculty members from BUMHS and its constituent medical and nursing colleges across Balochistan are participating in the training program.

This initiative is expected to improve the quality of education and research in the region, aligning with the goals of NAHE and HEC to promote excellence in higher education.