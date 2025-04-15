Open Menu

BUMHS Starts 20-day Training For Faculty Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM

BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members

Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) is conducting a 20-day training program for faculty members under the National Outreach Program (NOP) for faculty of higher education, sponsored by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) is conducting a 20-day training program for faculty members under the National Outreach Program (NOP) for faculty of higher education, sponsored by the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

The training program, which commenced on April 14, aims to enhance the teaching, research, and administrative capabilities of faculty members.

Experts from Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta will deliver sessions on various topics.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Syed Abdul Rauf Shah, representing the Vice Chancellor of BUMHS, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Abbas Zaidi, Program Coordinator, NAHE-HEC, via Zoom link.

Mr. Sohail Raza Mangi, Deputy Director NAHE, was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest and guest of honor addressed the participants, emphasizing that the training's objective is not just to acquire knowledge but to practically apply the learned skills in their professional lives.

He urged the participants to focus on adopting these skills to bring about a positive change in their institutions.

Faculty members from BUMHS and its constituent medical and nursing colleges across Balochistan are participating in the training program.

This initiative is expected to improve the quality of education and research in the region, aligning with the goals of NAHE and HEC to promote excellence in higher education.

Recent Stories

BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members

BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members

5 minutes ago
 CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Govern ..

CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Governor Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months ..

Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months of 2025

5 minutes ago
 Admin takes preventive measures for livestock dise ..

Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

5 minutes ago
 S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid U ..

S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety

12 minutes ago
 TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital ..

TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute

12 minutes ago
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for di ..

PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..

12 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

12 minutes ago
 realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

4 hours ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

4 hours ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan