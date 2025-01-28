BUMHS taken positive initiative to meet need of experts in Health Dept: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that Bolan University of Medical and Health Science (BUMHS) has taken a commendable initiative to meet the critical need of professional experts in the health sector.

He said that this year, BUMHS would provide modern training to 1,000 people who would then be sent abroad to share their expertise after completing the course.

He expressed these views during a visit to Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, where about 1,000 candidates from across the province were being tested in 12 different disciplines including nursing, medical laboratory, dental and surgery.

Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Farida Kakar and Registrar were also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect different parts of the medical university and monitor the entrance tests of students from all districts so that it would be possible to reach the deserving ones.

The Governor said that unfortunately, recommendation has become a social norm in our country, but in many fields there is absolutely no scope for recommendation.

He said that the promotion of the trend of improper recommendation damages institutional efficiency, endangers our collective future and raises concerns about social justice and economic equality.

Therefore, the only solution to completely get rid of all kinds of recommendation, bribery and cheating in exams is to uphold merit, he said.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the proper arrangements made by Bolan Medical University for the candidates participating in the entry test.

During the entry test, he also visited the candidates of each examination hall one by one, encouraged them and assured them that we would provide all possible support from the beginning to the end of the medical courses.

The Governor made it clear that the need for skilled people conducting professional medical courses is greater outside the country and the province.