Bumper cotton crop expected this year: Secy Agri Iftikhar Sahu

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Sahu said that a bumper cotton crop was expected in the province during the ongoing season.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review cotton crops at Commissioner's Office, here Sunday.

In the DG Khan division, cotton was sown at an area of 937,000 acres and the next 15 days were vital for the care of the crop.

"There is a need to create maximum awareness among farmers," he added.

He directed agriculture experts to expedite their field visits for imparting guidelines to peasants.

He also remarked that irrigation water would be provided to the field without a turn.

Commissioner Multan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Director General Agriculture Extension Anjum Ali, and many other experts from the agriculture department were also present.