"Bumper cotton crop yielded due to farmer-friendly policies of government"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :After decades, Pakistan has witnessed a bumper crop of 8.5 million cotton bales this year due to the government's farmer friendly policies.

Talking at a radio program, Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob said that every million bales of cotton lead to an increase of export worth one billion Dollars through the textile industry which is a good sign for our national economy. He said that the University's Plant Breeding and Genetics Institute developed three varieties of cotton which have been sown on over forty percent of the total area of cotton fields across the country.

He said that these genetically modified varieties are capable of meeting the challenges of climate change, soil issues and virus attacks on the cotton crop. He announced that during the coming years, Islamia University will also introduce new varieties of cotton seeds so that Pakistan can again become a big player in the field of cotton production at the international level.