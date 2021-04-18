Bumper production of mango expected this year: Director MRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal has said that bumper production of mangoes like Sindhary, Chaunsa, and Samar Bahasht is expected this year.

While talking to APP, he said that Federal government set target to export 160,000 tonnes of mango and similarly, generation of 120 million Dollars by export of the value-added products of the king of fruits.

He said that last year the export target of the fruit was 142,000 tonnes and generation of 90 million dollars from value-added products.

To a question about ongoing situation of mango crop in the country, the Director MRI informed that To another question about government's facilitation for improving exports, Abdul Ghaffar maintained that Ministry of National food Security established a special committee comprised of officials from Agriculture and some other departments to conduct regular meetings and immediately remove all sorts of obstacles in way of mango exports.

Similarly, the federal government has also promised to keep Iran and Afghanistan border open round the clock for mango exports.

During last year, Sindh province was faced with issue of skilled labour for mango orchards.

As the labour from Punjab was more skilled in harvesting mango crop and it used to visit Sindh during the mango season. Due to Coronavirus issue, the labour could not move to Sindh during last season. Now, government will ensure transportation of skilled labour from Punjab to Sindh.

About any challenge faced by the mango crop, the Director MRI Abdul Ghaffar Grewal observed that mango orchards were faced with water shortage.

He urged government to reduce electricity cost for tube-wells, especially operating in mango zones so that growers could irrigate orchard as per requirement. The present condition of orchards is outstanding however water shortage could pose problems, he said.