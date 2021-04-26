Bumper wheat crop likely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Agricultural Department on Monday anticipated bumper wheat crop of 19.6 million tons, breaking the last year's record of 19.4 million tons.

The official said the procurement in Punjab has already been started from April 15.

He said the farmers in Punjab would earn extra bucks as the Punjab government increased minimum support price for wheat to Rs.1800 from Rs.1400.