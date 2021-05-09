Bumper wheat crop this year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Bumper wheat crop of 19.6 million tons was being anticipated this season as comparing to last years' 19.4 million tons, an official of the Provincial Agricultural Department has said. Talking to APP, he said last year, the grain production stood at 19.4m tones. The procurement in Punjab has already been started from April 15.

He said the farmers of Punjab would earn extra bucks as the Punjab government had increased minimum support price for wheat to Rs.1800 from Rs.1400. The official remarked that it was the first instant in history of Pakistan that the government had enhanced minimum support price for wheat by Rs.400 per 40kgs in a year. Meanwhile, wheat growers from different district of the Punjab districts were reporting a good crop, with yield up to 50 to 60 maund per acre. A prominent farmer from Bahawalpur told APP through a phone call that Punjab would harvest a better crop as compared to the last year.