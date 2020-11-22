UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bumpy Streets In Residential Areas Need Re-carpeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Bumpy streets in residential areas need re-carpeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The residential areas' streets have developed potholes and big ditches, causing inconvenience to the locals who called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the development work after it recently got the key departments back from the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

"Condition of my cars is deteriorating due to shabby condition of Shah Abdul Latif Road's main stretch leading to my home at Sector G-7/1," said Muhammad Ishfaq, a local at the area on Sunday.

He said, he had requested the officials concerned multiple times but it seemed that the words were falling on deaf ears.

A resident of street 17, sector G-6/2, Aftab Iqbal said rainwater accumulated in potholes developed in streets of my area and posed threat to the children used to play outside daily.

He added that various streets in my area that led to Irum Market in sector G-6/2 were in dilapidated conditions, causing inconvenience to the visitors.

Aftab urged the CDA to take cognizance of people miseries and re-carpet the streets at the earliest.

When contacted, an official in CDA said the civic department had launched massive development work after getting charge of the Directorate of Engineering the Machinery Pool Organisation, streetlights and market roads and maintenance.

He maintained that accelerated efforts were being made to restore glory of Islamabad-the Beautiful.

smd-nvd/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Sunday Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for ‘Development o ..

34 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

34 minutes ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

2 hours ago

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Iran

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi reports positive signs of tourism recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.