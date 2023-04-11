Bund inaugurated to protect low-lying areas from flood at Daraban Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with a non-governmental organization on Tuesday inaugurated the repair and construction work of a protection bund at Pal Marwat, Meharban area of Daraban Tehsil to protect low-lying areas from floods.

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inaugurated the work on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad.

In this regard, the AC also held a detailed meeting with the local people and listened to their suggestions and assured of timely action in case of any complaint.

The construction of the dam would save the low-lying areas from floods, besides retaining water to irrigate thousands of acres of barren land, he stressed.

Later, he also reviewed the under-construction work on a dam at Gundi Ashiq Hussain, which is aimed at safeguarding the area from floods besides using its water for irrigation purposes.