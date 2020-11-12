UrduPoint.com
Bundal Island Attracted Unprecedented Interest From International Group For Master Planning: PIDA

Thu 12th November 2020

Bundal Island attracted unprecedented interest from international group for master planning: PIDA

Bundal Island has attracted unprecedented interest from International groups for master planning and environmental studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Bundal Island has attracted unprecedented interest from International groups for master planning and environmental studies.

Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) had invited firms via advertisement for master-planning and environmental studies which has attracted large interest amongst international consultants namely Artelia Group UAE, Surbana Jurong and SMEC Singapore, Urban Scale & Nespak Malaysia, Meinhardt Singapore, Bridge Factor / Hr wallingford UK, Royal Haskoning Netherlands, Asian/ Dar Engineering UAE, Seattle Engineering, Allied Engineering , Arch Vision, Naqvi and Siddique, APUDG, GCG Development, APUDG and ECIL, said a press release issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

PIDA will initiate the short listing process of these firms and after finalizing the list, The RFP will be issued in due course.

