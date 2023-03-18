'Bundle of bail packages' seemed Imran above law, constitution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday " bundle package of bails" given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was a message that he was above the Constitution and law.

In a tweet, without naming Imran Khan and PTI, she said those terrorists who attacked police, the judicial system and the state "got a bundle package of bail".

The minister said it was a message for those who were attacked and got injured in the line of duty that "the foreign agent, Toshakhana watch thief" was above the Constitution, law and justice system.

She said that followers of "terrorist Imran" had not thrown petrol bombs on police and rangers but on court orders also.