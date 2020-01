Buner admin intensifies crackdown against substandard CNG cylinders

The district administration Buner has intensified crackdown against use of substandard CNG cylinders and imposed heavy fine against drivers upon violation of DC orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Buner has intensified crackdown against use of substandard CNG cylinders and imposed heavy fine against drivers upon violation of DC orders.

Assistant Commission and Sub Divisional Magistrate, Khadokhel, Qasier Khan along with police and motor vehicles examiners checked CNG cylinders and imposed heavy fines against drivers of 10 vehicles failed to produce fitness certificates.

C NG kits of five vehicles found in poor conditions were confiscated. The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Buner Khalid Khan. The AC said these action would continue against all those owners who failed to produce their vehicles' fitness certificate.