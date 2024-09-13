Open Menu

Buner Administration Assures To Complete Land Acquisition For Marble City In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The district administration Buner on Friday assured the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher to complete the land acquisition process for marble city in two months.

The assurance was given during a meeting held here with the Special Assistant to the KP CM in the chair. Besides, Special Secretary Industries Mohammad Anwar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Buner Kashif Qayyum and authorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner informed about the progress made in land acquisition for an establishment of the Marble City Project so far and challenges faced in this regard.

The DC assured that the acquisition of the identified land for the project would be ensured in the next two months. The CM aide said that Buner district was rich in mineral resources and a marble city was being established in the district for the promotion of the marble industry that would generate jobs for unemployed youth.

He said that steps are also being taken for imparting the required technical skills for mining in Buner. The training would be imparted in the technical educational institutions with the assistance of a German organization through technical educational institutions.

The Special Assistant directed the district administration to fulfill its due responsibilities in good manner, so this establishment and development of the project could begin as soon as possible.

He said that due to the special identity and potential of marble, a special project for the establishment of Buner Marble City is being established as part of the economic zones. Besides triggering economic development in the area, he said the establishment of marble units and introduction of new modern technical skills would alleviate poverty after generating thousands of employment opportunities in the district.

APP/fam/

