Buner DC discusses steps for dengue prevention

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Buner Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khalid on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review arrangements on dengue prevention measures in the district.

The meeting discussed in details the ways and means and steps to be taken for prevention of dengue well in time so that to ensure safety to the people of the district.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the concerned department to launch anti-dengue campaign. The officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the steps to be taken in this regard.