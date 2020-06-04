UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buner DC Discusses Steps For Dengue Prevention

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:53 PM

Buner DC discusses steps for dengue prevention

Buner Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khalid on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review arrangements on dengue prevention measures in the district

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Buner Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khalid on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review arrangements on dengue prevention measures in the district.

The meeting discussed in details the ways and means and steps to be taken for prevention of dengue well in time so that to ensure safety to the people of the district.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the concerned department to launch anti-dengue campaign. The officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the steps to be taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Dengue Buner

Recent Stories

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

55 minutes ago

Amin ul Haq for boosting development work on IT Pa ..

2 minutes ago

15 police officers transferred

2 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

2 hours ago

Russia Pledges $522,000 to Red Cross for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Switzerland Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases as Coun ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.