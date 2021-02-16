UrduPoint.com
Buner-Katalang Expressway Feasibility Report To Be Ready Soon: Riaz Khan

Buner-Katalang Expressway feasibility report to be ready soon: Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication, Riaz Khan on Tuesday said that feasibility report of Buner to Katlang Expressway would be soon presented before the concerned forum for approval.

He said that provincial government believed in equal development of all districts and was talking steps to resolve issues relating to education, health and communication.

Talking to a delegation from district Buner which called on him at his office, he said that after completion of development projects, Buner would become a model district.

He said that construction work on several development projects recently approved by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would be started soon that include supply of gas, up-gradation of civil hospital and construction of sport complex.

He informed that government had approved Rs 72.74 million for construction of playground in Dagar and taking step for promotion of sports and providing modern sporting facilities.

He said that funds had been allocated for beautification of various bazars in city and started plantation of greenery along roadsides.

